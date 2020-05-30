Analysts Anticipate S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.62. S & T Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.41 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 23.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STBA shares. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STBA traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 206,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $901.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

