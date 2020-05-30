Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $1.06. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.36. 164,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

