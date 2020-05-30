Analysts Set ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Price Target at $27.00

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. 608,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,930. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

