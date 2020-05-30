Analysts Set CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target at $3.50

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $$3.04 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $882.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

