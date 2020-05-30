Analysts Set Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Price Target at $50.36

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,450. Enbridge has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $33,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

