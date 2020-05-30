Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Price Target at $69.45

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Cfra dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.76. 3,045,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,319. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,621,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

