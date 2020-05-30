Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BUD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

