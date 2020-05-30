Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of BUD stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.