Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 132.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.55% of Anixter International worth $46,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,104,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,052,000 after purchasing an additional 311,423 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Anixter International by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,386,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,869,000 after purchasing an additional 414,550 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Anixter International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $95.71. 282,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,935. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. Anixter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

