Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATRS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

ATRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $481.78 million, a PE ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 1.43. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 538,877 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 103,904 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

