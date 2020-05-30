APA Group (ASX:APA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.98

APA Group (ASX:APA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.25. APA Group shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 2,399,452 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$11.07 and a 200-day moving average of A$10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About APA Group (ASX:APA)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

