Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMEH. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apollo Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.89. 147,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,745. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $165.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 159.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

