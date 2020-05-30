Apollon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $2,837.18 and $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00051781 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Apollon Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

