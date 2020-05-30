Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83, Yahoo Finance reports. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ ARCE opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
