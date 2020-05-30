Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83, Yahoo Finance reports. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.