argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $163.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.56.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $7.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,465. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $222.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.05.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

