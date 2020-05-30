Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aritzia from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aritzia from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

ATZAF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. 19,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

