ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ARKEMA/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

ARKAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.55. ARKEMA/S has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARKEMA/S (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.