Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $7.34. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 555,338 shares trading hands.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.03. The company has a market capitalization of $995.45 million and a P/E ratio of -29.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is currently -216.87%.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Armin Martens purchased 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,002,515. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $308,117.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

