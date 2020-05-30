Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $11.58 on Friday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,048. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.15. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $203,282.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,355 shares in the company, valued at $30,665,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $31,065.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689 over the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

