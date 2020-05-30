ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €305.00 ($354.65) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €298.07 ($346.59).

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.