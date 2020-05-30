AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 9,000 ($118.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,168.89 ($107.46).

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 118 ($1.55) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,580 ($112.87). 5,546,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,281.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,595.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.16. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,739 ($75.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,335 ($122.80).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

