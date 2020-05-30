AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 18,553,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,116,900. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

