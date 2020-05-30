Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.45. Aurizon shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 6,712,797 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$4.51 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.04. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.35 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of A$26,100.00 ($18,510.64). Also, insider Andrew Harding acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.40 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($31,205.67). Insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $304,410 over the last three months.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

