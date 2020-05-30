Auroracoin (AUR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.40 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 267.6% higher against the dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,710.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029076 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019648 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,505.11 or 0.99605683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

