Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

