Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGR. Bank of America raised shares of Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.83.

AGR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 47,318 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $1,209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

