Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. 2,134,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,191. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,359,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $20,950,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

