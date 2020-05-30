Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 1,123,200 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

