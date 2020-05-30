BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.49. BAB shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 12.97%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

