BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure services company. Its operating segment consists of Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments. Construction Services segment provides physical construction of an asset. Support Services segment engages in the support existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. Infrastructure Investments segment involves in acquisition, operation and disposal of infrastructure assets such as PPP concessions, student accommodation and airports. Balfour Beatty plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

BAFYY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 6,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

