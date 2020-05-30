Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BANC. B. Riley raised Banc of California from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banc of California from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 287,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.