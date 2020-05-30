Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BFC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. 61,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,546. Bank First National has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First National by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank First National by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bank First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

