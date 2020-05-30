Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 471,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 201,572 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,451,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 35,980,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,237,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

