Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $12.74. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 14,300 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPV. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

