BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of BVNRY remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. 265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.02 million. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a negative net margin of 72.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts predict that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

