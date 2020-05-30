Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.14. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 52,029 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Baylin Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.55.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

