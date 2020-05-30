BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BCE reported mixed first-quarter 2020 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the top line missing the same. As part of its mobile 5G strategy, BCE's Bell announced its first 5G network equipment supplier agreement with Nokia. It aims to deliver initial 5G service in urban centers across Canada as smartphones come to market in 2020. Bell is bringing direct fiber links in the City of Hamilton and continues to expand the reach of its fiber network in smaller centers. However, its local lines for traditional telephony service continue to witness lower traction among large customers. The successful implementation of BCE’s core goals is the most critical factor in determining its profitability. The execution requires enhanced employee skills and more capital investments, which exert pressure on margins.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.82.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.47. 1,647,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,483. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. BCE’s payout ratio is 90.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in BCE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BCE by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,648 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 14.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in BCE by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 521,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 104,372 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in BCE by 19.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 211,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

