Beam (BEAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $48.49 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last week, Beam has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $48.49 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004128 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 62,733,560 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

