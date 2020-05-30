Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 29,816 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,395,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,123. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

