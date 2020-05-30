Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Invests $4.81 Million in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,923,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 12,832,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,811,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

