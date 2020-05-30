Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.78. 7,187,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

