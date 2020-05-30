BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.31.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock remained flat at $$20.08 during trading on Friday. 747,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,450,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,225,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,471,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

