Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.92

Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $131.92 and traded as low as $124.00. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $127.50, with a volume of 53,974 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Belvoir Lettings in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

