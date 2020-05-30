Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $194.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Berkshire have lost lower than the industry in the past year. The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Its inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates its financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results. Also, huge capex remains a headwind. Berkshire Hathaway’s first-quarter operating earnings improved year over year on better insurance performance.”

Separately, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hathaway from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.58. 10,627,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,672,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.87. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $159.50 and a one year high of $231.61. The company has a market cap of $449.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.27 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hathaway will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

