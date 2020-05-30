BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,993,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BEST were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BEST by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 2,514,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.65. BEST Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

