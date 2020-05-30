Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Investec

Investec assumed coverage on shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Biffa stock remained flat at $$2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares.
About Biffa
