Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Investec

Investec assumed coverage on shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Biffa stock remained flat at $$2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

