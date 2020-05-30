Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from its transformation initiative, including the Operation North Star that encompasses driving the top-line growth, cost containment, as well as enhancement in systems and infrastructure. Moreover, it has been making operational enhancements and enhancing digital capabilities. Impressively, Big Lots has been witnessing higher sales for essential items, including consumables and food. These have been driving the company's comparable sales. However, management had withdrawn outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2020, thanks to heightened uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The company also made unplanned expenditure on temporary store, distribution center wage increases and other items.”

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Big Lots from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.93.

Big Lots stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. 13,514,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $42.33.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.