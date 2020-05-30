Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market cap of $172.07 million and $80.20 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.45 or 0.05449490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003112 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

