Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James cut Biogen from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.46.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $6.59 on Friday, hitting $307.09. 1,908,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 150.5% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Biogen by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 257,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $13,911,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,084,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

