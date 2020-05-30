BitCoen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $249.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $64,579.86 and $249.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.01572422 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,217.22 or 1.06982598 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.